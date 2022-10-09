wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair managed to defeat Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules tonight to retain the RAW Women’s title. Even after Damage CTRL attempted to interfere, Belair overcame the odds and won the belt. She hit a KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to take her out of the match, bloodying her face.
Belair originally won the title at Wrestlemania 38 on April 2. She has been champion for 190 days and is in her first reign.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Extreme Rules here.
