Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title at WWE Money in the Bank (Pics, Clips)

Bianca Belair is still the RAW Women’s Champion after defeating Carmella at WWE Money in the Bank tonight. Carmella was a replacement for Rhea Ripley, who was originally set to be in the match and wasn’t cleared to compete. After the match was over, Carmella attacked Belair, who got back up and stared her down.

Belair is currently in the middle of her first reign as RAW Women’s Champion. She won the belt at night one of Wrestlemania on April 2, beating Becky Lynch. She has been champion for 92 days.

