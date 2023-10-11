Bianca Belair Hopes To Be Back On Smackdown Soon

In an interview with Rolling Out, Bianca Belair said that she hoped she would be back on Smackdown soon after taking a hiatus after Summerslam. She lost the Women’s Championship immediately after winning it and hasn’t been seen since. Here are highlights:

On the excitement of being a wrestler: “I’m honored and blessed to be in this position. It’s a lot of responsibility that comes with this position and a lot I put on myself. Being someone who’s been able to go out there and show up as myself, be unapologetically me, and in the process have so many accomplishments and create so much history, it’s cool. I’m not just out there for myself. Sometimes when you’re at the top, it can get very lonely. When you accomplish one thing, you get a “congratulations,” and then when you accomplish something else, it’s like, “Cool, that’s good,” and you accomplish it again and again and again, and it slowly starts getting a little quieter. When you are out there with a purpose to represent and be representation, and you have a “why” and a passion, you’re never by yourself.”

On returning to Smackdown: “Maybe, hopefully, I’ll be back on SmackDown sometime soon.”