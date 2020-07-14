Bianca Belair Returns to Raw, Teams With Ruby Riott (Pics, Video)

Bianca Belar has made her way back to Raw from WWE Main Event, teaming with Ruby Riott on tonight’s episode. On Monday’s show, Belair teamed up with Riott to ace the IIconics, picking up the win. You can see a couple of clips from the match below.

Belair was last on Raw back on April 20th. Sin ce then, she’s been dominating the competition on WWE Main Event with wins over Riott, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, and more.