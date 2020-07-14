wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Returns to Raw, Teams With Ruby Riott (Pics, Video)
Bianca Belar has made her way back to Raw from WWE Main Event, teaming with Ruby Riott on tonight’s episode. On Monday’s show, Belair teamed up with Riott to ace the IIconics, picking up the win. You can see a couple of clips from the match below.
Belair was last on Raw back on April 20th. Sin ce then, she’s been dominating the competition on WWE Main Event with wins over Riott, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, and more.
.@RubyRiottWWE = ALL of us seeing @BiancaBelairWWE back on our screens. 🤩🤩🤩 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9LMuoviczR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 14, 2020
🔓 ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED 🔓 for @RubyRiottWWE:
Find the greatEST possible tag team partner.#WWERaw @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/pByBpjRgEl
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020
W: @RubyRiottWWE & @BiancaBelairWWE
L: @BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tUFdRKdfAJ
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls Working With Ryback at WrestleMania 29, Says He Suggested Ryback as the Guy to Break the Streak
- Kacy Catanzaro On Her Time Off Due to Her Back Injury, Which WWE Women Inspired Her
- Cody Fires Back at Person Who Uses Gay Slur In Reference to Sonny Kiss
- Charlotte Flair Explains Why She’s Taken Time Off From WWE, Says She’s Not Ashamed of Plastic Surgery