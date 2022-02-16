Bianca Belair Reveals Advice She Got From John Cena After WWE SummerSlam Loss

– Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, former WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Bianca Belair discussed her loss to Becky Lynch in less than 30 seconds in their match at WWE SummerSlam 2021 last August. She also revealed that John Cena gave her some advice after the match. Below are some highlights.

Bianca Belair on what John Cena told her at SummerSlam: “I really got to talk with John Cena a lot after the 26 seconds moment at SummerSlam. He really just gave me a lot of great advice and keep the right perspective of everything. Basically, the gist of what he said was ‘moments like this you can really use to propel you. You see how much the fans really get behind you.’ For me, out of that, I was able to look at the longer picture, the bigger picture and hopefully one day it’ll come back full circle, who knows. But for me, I took it as you can use this as an opportunity to show who you are without that title. I’m still the EST of WWE and I’m still going to go out there and show out every single time I step in the ring and you really get to see who’s behind you. Ironically, I think that moment really propelled me and made me a bigger star.”

Belair on wanting to face Ronda Rousey: “Definitely. The fact that Ronda is back in WWE, I think there is definitely a possibility on the table. I’ve been an athlete my whole life and I love competition, I crave competition, I run to competition. So anytime I have the chance to get in the ring with someone like Ronda Rousey and all of her accolades I will run towards that opportunity. I can’t wait for the possibilities in the future with Ronda Rousey.”

Bianca Belair is set to compete in the women’s Elimination Chamber match at this Saturday’s event. She will compete against Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, Nikki ASH, and Alexa Bliss. The winner will face the Raw Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 38.