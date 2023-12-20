Bianca Belair Reveals Her Expectations for Jade Cargill in WWE

– In an interview with ROAR Around the Ring, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair discussed her expectations for Jade Cargill in the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bianca Belair on her expectations for Jade Cargill: “I just think it’s exciting, she’s coming in, and she’s created so much noise without even having a match yet. So, that alone speaks volumes of what she can do for this division, so I am just excited for that. I am excited for whenever she steps out. I am just excited for when that’s going to happen and who that’s going to be with.”

On wanting to face Cargill in the ring: “I know that in the future, we’re going to have a banger match whenever that comes, but the possibilities are endless. Whenever you can add someone to this division that can bring eyes to the product and make noise, we are always all for that, and I think she’s going to be able to do that 100 percent.

Jade Cargill signed with WWE in September.