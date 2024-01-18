Bianca Belair Reveals Her Goals for 2024, Plans to Win Second Royal Rumble

– In a post on her Instagram account, former WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair revealed a list of her goals for 2024:

1. My goal this year is to have more fun.

2. Started the year with a KOD sooo I’m off to a good start!

3. I be forgetting about the gear I’ve made and haven’t worn 💎💎

4. How many KOD’s can Bayley take… at least 1 more when I KOD her over the top rope at Rumble

5. 😬One day she gona build the tolerance to kick out of one 👀

6. The only match left for me and Bayley to have is a Mania match… and AHT AHT y’all know yall still gona watch it… y’all did last week 💁🏾‍♀️

6. Im going to be a 2x Royal Rumble winner

7. I haven’t started my #RoyalRumble gear

8. I really been rocking the nude natural lip a lot lately

9. my hair dangles be cute before the match, but during the match they annoy me

10. Why my shorts never sit in the perfect position? They either be too high or too low

#ESTofWWE

#Smackdown