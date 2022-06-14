Bianca Belair Reveals She Originally Ignored Mark Henry Reaching Out To Her

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by The Players’ Pod with Kelley O’Hara, during which she took some time out to discuss her career in WWE thus far and why it wouldn’t have taken off if she stuck with an early assumption. She also discussed ignoring a social media message from Mark Henry, who originally reached out to her as a talent scout in WWE. Check out what she had to say below: (per Wrestling Inc.):

“so I had this big ol’ bow in my hair and a skirt on and I grabbed the microphone and I was talking to the crowd. And he DM’d and he asked me ‘hey have you ever considered becoming a WWE Superstar because you’re doing everything that it takes. You have the look, you have the charisma, you have the strength, you’re grabbing the microphone and you’re talking to the crowd, essentially cutting promos, you don’t even realize it. It was a DM and I completely thought it was fake, and ignored it … My nephew was like ‘Mark Henry commented on a picture’ and I’m like ‘that’s fake.’ And then I researched it and was like ‘this is Mark Henry, like the Mark Henry.”

Belair noted that the message came as she was trying to figure out what was next for her after shifting rib syndrome forced her to abandon Crossfit. She had been working in in Atlanta when Henry messaged her.