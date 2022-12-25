wrestling / News
Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, & Trish Stratus Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
December 25, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE.com has released the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley being fueled by the eternal fire of her anger, Trish Stratus out and about in celebration of her 47th birthday, Maryse and The Miz having a romantic ice skating outing, Dolph Ziggler sweating it out for the Cleveland Browns, Maxxine Dupri, Emma, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
