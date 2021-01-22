Bianca Belair On Whether She Feels Pressure Entering Royal Rumble, Potential WrestleMania Match Against Sasha Banks

In a recent interview with Sporting News, Bianca Belair discussed whether she feels pressure entering the Royal Rumble, a potential WrestleMania match against Sasha Banks, and much more. Here are some highlights.

Bianca Belair on having an action figure made in her likeness and representing Black women: “It means a lot. It’s not just about me and my ego. What makes my job have a purpose is things like having an action figure and knowing that there are little black girls and boys, and even adults, who can see themselves. Knowing the impression and impact I’m having on them is something positive that cannot be put into words. That makes me enjoy what I’m doing. That is my “why.” I think a lot of times it’s hard for people to figure out their “why,” but that’s mine. I am here because I saw myself in the Gail Devers of the world. That torch is being passed to me and I’m just trying to do for other little girls what they did for me.”

On her decision to pursue pro wrestling: “I had no idea what I was getting myself into. I’m really excited about my “Chronicle” because that is covered. From my childhood and all the other things I was trying to do, I didn’t realize that wrestling was my dream. Wrestling found me and I took that opportunity and decided to go all the way with it. The most important thing was staying true to myself through the whole process of figuring out why I was doing this. I knew nothing about this business. I saw it as a new challenge. But along the way, I have learned so much about myself along with finding my purpose. It’s crazy to think that growing up, I never thought about being a WWE wrestler and now I can’t see myself doing anything other than that. It has brought so much joy and purpose to my life. I met my husband here. And now I’ll be a part of the history books because of this platform that they’ve given me. I’m impacting other people in a positive way and I had no idea of that when I first started.”

On being considered the favorite to win the Women’s Royal Rumble: “I don’t feel pressure, because what are you doing in this business if you’re going to crumble underneath it? My motto is to be ready so you don’t ever have to get ready. I love the fact that people want me to win because, listen, I want to win too! Last year I didn’t have time to think about it. I found that I was in it the night before, so I went out there to prove myself and get people to know who I am. That was my goal. I’m trying to figure out how I can top my performance last year. The only way is to win. There are so many elements heading into this year’s Rumble. I have a back and forth with Bayley and I will probably have her coming at me the entire time. I’ve got Shayna Baszler in there and we’re tied for most elimination in the Rumble with eight, so we’re definitely going to be trying to get the record. And then I have to win to set myself up for WrestleMania.”

On a potential WrestleMania match with Sasha Banks: “Everything I have approached in WWE I do it looking for a purpose. When I think about a dream match, Sasha Banks would definitely be at the top of my list. And to think about headlining WrestleMania with Sasha Banks, that would be more than just a match. It’s more than having a great match with an effort to tear the house down. Nah, that’s top-level representation that will go down in the history books for multiple reasons. It gives me goosebumps. That would be a dream come true not just for me, but for many people. That would be a very special night, and I can’t even explain what it would mean to me.”