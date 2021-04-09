Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks On Getting Emotional Over Their WrestleMania Match, Main Eventing Night One

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks will main event night one of WrestleMania 37, and the two discussed what it means to them in a new interview. The two spoke with The Undefeated for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

Belair on declaring Banks as her WrestleMania opponent: “The finger that was pointing to the WrestleMania sign was shaking. The hand that held the microphone was shaking. And I was [thinking], ‘Oh, God, I hope the TV is not picking up my hands shaking.’ ”

Banks on getting emotional after Belair’s reveal: “Once that promo was official and it was over and the fireworks went off, I got to be Mercedes again. I got to be that 10-year-old kid being like, ‘Oh, my God! Are you potentially checking off the biggest check mark, goal, dream you’ve ever had in your whole life?’ And that is to main-event a WrestleMania.”

Banks on being inspired growing up by Jacqueline and Jazz: “Jacqueline and Jazz, I remember just how strong they were and how they picked up men, too. I always remember Jacqueline versus Chavo Guerrero when she won the cruiserweight championship and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, maybe one day I can win the cruiserweight championship too! If she can do it, I can do it!’ ”

Belair on the dynamics of their WrestleMania match: “I think about our match, you have two alpha females, two alpha Black females that are in the ring, the representation. Without us even touching or talking or opening our mouths, that’s already a moment right there. That’s history.”

Belair on what main eventing night one means to her: “We’re representation for all the Black women that came before us and laid a foundation and all the groundwork before us. It’s us physically in the ring, but they are in this match right along with us. So I just want them to know that we’re paying tribute to them, we’re honoring them, we’re representing for them. I want people to know that when they see us, I want them to see them as well. Because without them, this wouldn’t be happening.”