WWE News: Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks To Face to Face On Smackdown, Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler Clip, Cesaro Confronts Seth Rollins

– Bianca Belair nearly went to blows on tonight’s Smackdown ahead of their WrestleMania 37 match. Tonight’s show saw Belair defeat Carmella and after the match, Sasha Banks came out. The two nearly went at it but Belair said that it wasn’t happening today and Banks backed off:

– WWE posted the clip from tonight’s show of Cesaro and Seth Rollins’ in-ring segment, which you can see below. The two will do battle at WrestleMania:

– Finally, the company also shared a clip from Natalya’s win over Shayna Baszler on Smackdown, which led to Nia Jax attacking and a whole gamut of women’s teams running out to get involved: