Bianca Belair On Sasha Banks Smiling After WWE WrestleMania 37 Match, Snooki Reaching Out To Her

Bianca Belair was recently interviewed on Inside the Ropes, and she discussed a variety of topics, including her WrestleMania 37 match against Sasha Banks, who reached out to her after her victory, and much more.

When asked about Sasha Banks smiling after losing the match, Belair mentioned that she understood the reasoning behind it given the magnitude of the match (via Fightful):

“I knew it was my time to showcase myself, but it’s also Sasha Banks’ legacy. She’s done so much up until this moment and I want to leave a good stamp on her legacy and it’s the beginning of my legacy. That moment was so much bigger than both of us. That’s why she was able to smile and be happy at the end of the match. At the end of the day, I walked out as SmackDown Women’s Champion, but no one lost that night. It was so much bigger than me and Sasha and becoming SmackDown Women’s Champion because we were the main event and made history. No one really lost and I think that’s why she was able to be happy. You couldn’t ask for a better moment and a better stamp on your legacy. It could’ve been anybody and we were blessed that it was.”

Belair also noted that she received a lot of messages following the match, with one coming from a former WrestleMania celebrity in Snooki:

“There were so many and I feel like I missed some. Of course, I got to talk to Mark Henry. I got a message from Trish Stratus. I got messages from people inside the wrestling business and outside. Snooki hit me up, which was really cool. A bunch of music artists and entertainers outside of the wrestling business. You just see tweets from people outside of the business and there were so many. It was a variety of different people and that showcases how big and how mainstream it is.”

Belair retained the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash by defeating Bayley.