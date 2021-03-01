Bianca Belair Wants To Create History Against Sasha Banks At WrestleMania 37

Bianca Belair is set to challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37, and it figures to be one of the most intriguing matches on the card.

In an exclusive backstage interview following her decision to challenge Banks, Belair discussed how picking her opponent allows her to begin the preparations for the big match:

“I just made my decision out there in the ring in front of the whole WWE Universe on Friday Night SmackDown. It just makes it even more real. I was actually out there shaking because I was so….I wasn’t nervous. I was excited to make this decision because now it’s out there, now it’s final, and I can start wrapping my mind around it, getting my emotions in check, and just getting ready.”

“I say stay ready so you don’t have to get ready but it’s WrestleMania. You have to prepare for WrestleMania no matter what. But now I can start getting ready and I can start wrapping my mind around the fact that I will be at WrestleMania on the grandest stage of them all with Sasha Banks. Two Afro-females, black Afro-female. What it represents is really sending a powerful message to the world. She motivates me. I see everything she’s doing and I’m happy for her, but I wanna do it, too.

Belair also made it clear that she plans to prove herself at WrestleMania, and in the process, become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion:

“I’m going to WrestleMania to create history, but I’m also going there to become a champion. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to show everybody that I am the strongest, and the fastest, the roughest, the toughest, the quickest, the greatest, that I’m the B-E-S-T since Sasha wants to call herself the best. When it’s all said and done, and I’m standing there raising the title over my head, the proof will be that I am exactly what I say I am. I’m the EST of WWE.”

You can watch the interview below.