Bianca Belair Says Her Brother Motivated Her To Become a Wrestler

February 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– NXT’s Bianca Belair recently spoke with WBIR 10 News, here are the highlights…

On What The EST Means T Her: “I feel like I’m able to use all my talents, all of my abilities,” said Belair. “I’m able to show my athleticism, I’m able to show my talents, my strength. I’m also able to show my creative side.”

On Her Brother Motivating Her To Become a Wrestler: “He was into it hardcore. I owe it to my family,” said Belair. “I owe it to my support system here in East Knoxville. It’s just an amazing feeling to be able to come back.”

