– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, Bianca Belair had high praise for her WarGames tag team partner, Iyo Sky, who she calls one of the best in the business. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bianca Belair on Iyo Sky: “IYO is amazing. She’s literally one of the best in the business. IYO SKY, we’ve been fighting alongside and against each other for years. We were in NXT together, we were apart of the very first Women’s War Games match ever together in NXT.”

On her experience and their in-ring chemistry: “IYO actually has the most experience out of all of us, she’s been in six WarGames matches. I’ve been in four. We probably have the most chemistry out of everybody working together. She’s amazing. She’s fast, she’s creative, she’s innovative, she’s doing moonsaults off the top of the cage with trash cans. She’s amazing, I think we have amazing chemistry together and I love working with IYO.”

Belair teams with Sky, Naomi, Bayley, and Rhea Ripley in the women’s WarGames match tonight at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The event is being held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.