Bianca Belair Says It’s Inevitable That She Will Face Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill did an interview with Rick Ucchino for The Takedown on SI to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, they discussed fans wanting to see them wrestle each other despite them being Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Cargill: “Oh my gosh. I would say it’s annoying, because just be happy for the success we have right now. That we’re working together, that we’re building up these tag team titles. We hear it all the time. I mean, what do you guys want us to say? But we need to focus on the now and just us progressing and building up this tag team division.”

Belair: “We want people to get invested into what we’re doing now. We almost feel like sometimes you’re cutting yourself short and you’re not allowing yourself to get invested into this because you’re looking forward, way ahead. Let us do amazing things. Let us make magic work. Of course it’s WWE. It’s inevitable. Maybe it’ll happen down the line, but until then, just let us be us. We just did an interview and they gave us the best analogy. It’s like when you get in a relationship and imagine all your friends say, ‘Oh, I just can’t wait till you guys break up.”