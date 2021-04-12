Bianca Belair Says Main Eventing Wrestlemania Was ‘More Than Just About Me’

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Bianca Belair spoke about what being in the main event of night one of Wrestlemania against Sasha Banks meant to her. Belair defeated Banks on Saturday night to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. Here are highlights:

On what was going through her mind: “I was just overcome with all types of emotion. Just the fact that we were at WrestleMania. It was the main event. We were at the main event of WrestleMania and we were creating history. When I looked across at Sasha Banks, I couldn’t help but smile. I know that we were both fighting for a title, but it was… This moment, it was more than just about me. It was more than just about Sasha. It was more than just about us.”

On being overcome with emotion: “We got to the stadium around one o’clock. So then we were there for hours. Anticipation was building and building and we just couldn’t wait to get in that moment. So to finally be in that moment and just stand in that moment and be able to hear the fans. We haven’t had fans for over a year. To be able to finally hear the fans and hear them chanting EST and Boss. It was just an amazing feeling. I was overcome with emotion. It was just overwhelming.”

On Sasha Banks: “The amazing thing about Sasha is that she elevates anybody that she comes in contact with. So she definitely elevated me last night and I am forever grateful to her for that. But we’re still going to be fighting it out because I have something that she wants now.”