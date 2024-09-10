Bianca Belair Says Montez Ford Sometimes Feels Guilty When He Thinks About Becoming A Singles Star

Speaking on The Masked Man Show (per Fightful), Bianca Belair, Montez Ford’s wife, was asked about her husband potentially splitting up with Angelo Dawkins one day.

The top WWE star has noted that she has had discussions with Montez about him potentially becoming a singles star and splitting away from The Street Profits.

“Yeah, I mean he’s ready. He is ready. He loves being in a tag team, Dawkins is his brother, and sometimes he goes back and forth. He’s ready, then he gets guilty, he feels guilty. He’s like, ‘That’s my boy, I should want to do as much as I can in this tag team.’ But he’s ready. I always tell him, it’s just not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. All that man needs is the opportunity, and he will skyrocket. He’s been there for me when I was main-eventing WrestleMania, I remember he was supposed to have a match and then they didn’t have a match, and I main-evented WrestleMania. To see how he put aside, he was husband before WWE superstar, I can’t wait until I can do the same thing for him. I can’t wait until I can be there to support him the way he’s been there for me. But it’s crazy, he downplays himself so much sometimes. I have to remind him like, you are a Triple Crown Champion, you are an amazing tag team. I feel like they don’t get the credit sometimes they deserve as a tag team. People forget what they’ve accomplished as a tag team. But it’s gonna happen, and when it happens, it’s gonna be colossal, it’s gonna be big. That’s another thing if just timing. I tell him all the time it’s just timing. It’s timing. You’re gonna have a long career, and when it happens, it’s gonna be great. I don’t know if it’s gonna happen now, I don’t know if it’s gonna happen when I’m off and with a big belly, pregnant…I’m ready for that man to go out there and let loose and showcase what he can do. It’s gonna happen, I can’t wait for it. He has everything, he has everything that someone needs to be at the top level, he has it, and everybody sees it. It’s funny, I was like, okay, the longer they keep holding off, it’s just gonna keep brewing more and more, so just let it keep getting as big as possible.”