Bianca Belair Says She And Charlotte Flair Haven’t Shown What They Can Do Yet

In an interview with TalkSport, Bianca Belair said that she feels she and Charlotte Flair can do more together, after the two fought on NXT last month. Here are highlights:

On facing Charlotte Flair: “To be honest, it kind of came out of nowhere. We didn’t really have any idea that it was going to happen but I had been calling Charlotte out for a couple of weeks at that point, so I was happy when it did happen. Just the fact that, Charlotte Flair, she’s someone that I’ve always spoken very highly of and she’s spoken very highly of me, so the fact that the match happened just lets me know that Bianca Belair is in the ring with Charlotte Flair – my name is in this conversation. It just lets me know that I’m on the right track for success. I’m where I’m supposed to be right now. So it was a great moment and a great feeling, but we only scratched the surface with the match that we had. We have so much potential to put on great, classic matches. We have two great athletes in the ring and we’re only going to bring out the best in each other. So I’m excited to have more opportunities to really get down in the ring with her, but I feel like we haven’t even really shown what we can do yet – we’re going to create some magic in the ring one day.”

On their reaction to the match: “After the match, I think we both felt like we only scratched the surface. So we’re just excited to have more matches. It’s just hard when you know that there’s so much more you can do and you have so much more to look forward to in the future, that’s what your mindset is on at the moment. That’s where my mind is – the future. So we’re excited about it. She’s very… what’s the word for it? And I’m the same way… intense? In the sense of just wanting to do good and be good. We’re very driven when it comes to that. It’s a dynamic. We’re just excited for the future opportunities to work together.”