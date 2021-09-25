Bianca Belair Says She Found Out About Summerslam Plans At The Last Minute

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Bianca Belair spoke about losing the Smackdown Women’s title to Becky Lynch at WWE Summerslam and when she found out the plan.

She said: “It was pretty much very, very, very, very, very last minute. Pretty much when I was in the ring up – until the time that I went out [to the ring]. Very late call, very late moment, everything, all the emotions that you saw in my face during the match at SummerSlam, were real emotions, shock. Kind of just like, ‘Wow, this is happening. Ok, let’s go with it and just be great at what you do.’ So it was a very, very last minute call.“