Bianca Belair Says She Something Good Planned For Wrestlemania 39 Entrance

In an interview with DC 101 (via Fightful), Bianca Belair spoke about her entrance at Wrestlemania 39 and how it will compare to last year.

She said: “It’s so hard to top last year. I came out with the HBCU band, there was so much cultural significance to that and anytime you hear a HBCU band, you can’t help but get off your feet. Last year was great. I think I have something pretty good this year that I’m very excited about. I can’t wait to see it all come together. We’ll see if it tops last year. To me, it’s very sentimental to me. I’m super excited for it.”