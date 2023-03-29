wrestling / News

Bianca Belair Says She Something Good Planned For Wrestlemania 39 Entrance

March 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Bianca Belair, Elimination Chamber go-home show. Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with DC 101 (via Fightful), Bianca Belair spoke about her entrance at Wrestlemania 39 and how it will compare to last year.

She said: “It’s so hard to top last year. I came out with the HBCU band, there was so much cultural significance to that and anytime you hear a HBCU band, you can’t help but get off your feet. Last year was great. I think I have something pretty good this year that I’m very excited about. I can’t wait to see it all come together. We’ll see if it tops last year. To me, it’s very sentimental to me. I’m super excited for it.

