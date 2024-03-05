Bianca Belair Says She Would Love To Pick Things Back Up With Mercedes Mone

Bianca Belair and Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks in WWE) made history at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 as they were the first two African American females to headline a WrestleMania event, with Belair coming out on top to win the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Speaking to Gorilla Position (per Fightful), Belair talked about Mone potentially returning to WWE one day. She is expected to make her AEW debut next Wednesday on Dynamite.

“I’ve had this conversation with her. I don’t know what she wants and what she wants to do. I just want what’s best for her and what she wants to do with her. I’m no one to tell someone what they should do. I will say that we created some magic in the ring at WrestleMania 37. I think there was so much more magic to be made, not only with us inside the ring, but with me being champion at the time, and the tag team champions, I saw so much representation that was on the verge of happening, so much greatness that was going to happen. The fact that it was all halted at that point, I would love for it to pick back up one day and take off. We didn’t even touch the tip of the iceberg with what could be done.”