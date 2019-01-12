Bianca Belair Says She’s 100 Percent Ready To Face Shayna Baszler

In an interview with The Miami Herald, Bianca Belair said that she is 100% ready to face NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler at NXT Takeover: Phoenix on January 27. Here are highlights:

On her ring name: “The name actually originated from my actual real name. My actual real name is Bianca Blair. Growing up, people always told me my name had a ring to it. People always remembered my name and so I wanted to think of something that was very similar to it. I just stuck an ‘E’ between the ‘B’ and the ‘L,’ made it from Bianca Blair to Bianca Belair. That’s where that name came from.”

On her favorite ring gear: “Pretty much anything that stands out. Anything that is shiny. I like to go out there and perform my best. I like to be the best, I like to shine, I like to be in the spotlight, so I like anything that sparkles. Anything that glitters, that’s why I’m into rhinestones. Superstars wear sequins, so I wear sequins and rhinestones. That’s where my whole gear comes from. The lip print that just highlights my femininity. I pride myself on being an athlete and I have muscles, but at the same time I am a woman and my muscles make me empowered as a woman. My lip print is just my step on everything, every time I step in the ring.”

On facing Shayna Baszler: “All I can that I am 100% ready. As an athlete my whole life I have been taught to always stay prepared, so I never have to get ready. I’ve been ready for this. I’ve been begging for this match. Basically begging for the title opportunity and now I have it. Going in I know that Shayna, she comes from a great background. She’s coming in with a whole other skill set that I know absolutely nothing about it. At the same time, I think about it, I walked in the Performance Center two and a half years ago knowing absolutely nothing about what I was getting myself into and look how quickly I’ve caught on. I’m going into this match 100% confident that I’m coming out with the NXT Women’s Championship.”

On her favorite tag teams: “In the women’s division right now, I’m a fan of the IIconics. As far as the male, of course, I have to go with the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford).”