– During a recent chat with Keke Palmer, WWE Sueprstar Bianca Belair discussed her career and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bianca Belair on her match with Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) at WrestleMania 37: “That is the most memorable match to me because woo that day! If anybody goes back and watches that match, I was in tears in the ring after the bell rang. That’s the last place you want to be in tears. I was like, shoulders shaking, ugly face crying, because that moment was so big and important.”

On WWE’s roster: “What I love about our roster too is that it’s so diverse. Every single woman in the world can look at our roster and see somebody that they relate to. Different types of Black girls can look at WWE and see someone that they relate to, someone that has the same interest as them.”

The headlining match at WrestleMania 37 saw Bianca Belair defeat Mone/Banks to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.