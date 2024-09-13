Bianca Belair Likes The Idea Of a Secondary Women’s Title In WWE

Count Bianca Belair as a supporter of the notion of a secondary women’s title on the WWE main roster. There has been speculation of a secondary women’s championship being introduced for the main roster, and Belair was asked about the matter on the Battleground Podcast.

“I’ve been hearing rumblings, just online and stuff,” Belair said (h/t to per Fightful). “It would be great. We’re at a point in time where our roster is so stacked. Before, you had a few that were at the very top and out there every single show and having all the matches. You looked at WrestleMania a couple of months before, and you know, ‘This person is going to be at Mania, this person is going to be at Mania, this person is going to be at Mania.’ I feel our roster is at a time now where you don’t know who is going to be at Mania and everybody is trying to fight for a spot on the card. Somebody you might expect to be on Mania might be left off this year. Our roster is just so stacked.”

She continued, “I feel another title would highlight the true talent of our division. There are so many women that could get that opportunity and really highlight their talent. There are so many women in NXT that are eventually going to get called up. It would be cool to have another title and it gives more opportunities for more women on the card.”

Belair is the co-holder of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Jade Cargill.