Bianca Belair Sends Message to Charlotte Flair Ahead of NXT Match

– As previously reported, Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair was booked for next Wednesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network. Charlotte Flair later commented on the matchup, “NXT Women calling out The Queen is apparently the trending thing to do. I would want to face the best too. See you Wednesday.” Bianca Belair later shared her own comments toward Charlotte Flair on Wednesday’s NXT matchup, which you can see below.

Belair wrote on Twitter, “‘If it ain’t directed it ain’t respected.’ @ me next time. Wednesday it’s on sight. 8/7c @USA_Network @wwenxt #wwenxt”

Belair vs. Flair is set for Wednesday, Feb. 26 on NXT. The show will be broadcast live on the USA Network. Flair is currently scheduled to challenge Rhea Ripley for her NXT women’s title at WrestleMania 36 in April.