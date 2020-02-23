wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Sends Message to Charlotte Flair Ahead of NXT Match
– As previously reported, Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair was booked for next Wednesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network. Charlotte Flair later commented on the matchup, “NXT Women calling out The Queen is apparently the trending thing to do. I would want to face the best too. See you Wednesday.” Bianca Belair later shared her own comments toward Charlotte Flair on Wednesday’s NXT matchup, which you can see below.
Belair wrote on Twitter, “‘If it ain’t directed it ain’t respected.’ @ me next time. Wednesday it’s on sight. 8/7c @USA_Network @wwenxt #wwenxt”
Belair vs. Flair is set for Wednesday, Feb. 26 on NXT. The show will be broadcast live on the USA Network. Flair is currently scheduled to challenge Rhea Ripley for her NXT women’s title at WrestleMania 36 in April.
“If it ain’t directed it ain’t respected.”
@ me next time.
Wednesday it’s on sight.
8/7c @USA_Network @wwenxt#wwenxt https://t.co/xkRLivH1Rk
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Brandi Rhodes On Getting Emotional During Cody Receiving His Lashes From MJF, How Often She & Cody Talk AEW at Home
- Jim Ross on If Ric Flair Deserved Credit for WCW’s Success During His Time As Head Booker, Jim Herd Running Flair Off
- TNT Executives Were At AEW Dynamite This Week, Had No Problem With Blood In Cage Match
- Rob Van Dam On What Vince McMahon Told Him Backstage in WWE About Taking Chair Shots, Why He Didn’t Put His Hands Up