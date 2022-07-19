Bianca Belair Set for Mets vs. Padres WWE Night Game

– As noted, The New York Mets vs. the San Diego Padres game at Citi Field on Friday, July 22 will be WWE Night. The New York Mets also announced yesterday that Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be in attendance at the game.

Fans who purchase a VIP ticket package will be able to take part in a meet & greet session with Belair. You can check out the announcement below: