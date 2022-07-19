wrestling / News

Bianca Belair Set for Mets vs. Padres WWE Night Game

July 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bianca Belair WWE Image Credit: Jeffrey Harris/411mania

As noted, The New York Mets vs. the San Diego Padres game at Citi Field on Friday, July 22 will be WWE Night. The New York Mets also announced yesterday that Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be in attendance at the game.

Fans who purchase a VIP ticket package will be able to take part in a meet & greet session with Belair. You can check out the announcement below:

