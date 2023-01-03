wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Shows Off Stitches After Alexa Bliss Attack On WWE Raw
January 3, 2023 | Posted by
Bianca Belair had to get stitches after Alexa Bliss assaulted her on WWE Raw last night, and she took to Twitter to show them off. As noted, Bliss snapped during her match against Belair when Bray Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the TitanTron and she attacked the referee, then laid Belair out multiple times with DDTs on the ring steps. Belair posted to her Twitter account to show off the stitches to her mouth, as you can see below.
Belair wrote:
“I am not okay…
But @AlexaBliss_WWE won’t be either…
Payback is a…
3 Stitch Belair.”
