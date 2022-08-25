Bianca Belair Signs With WME as Her New Agency

– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has some new representation. Variety reports that the Raw Women’s champion has signed with WME to represent her “in all areas.” The top Hollywood agency will reportedly look to build Belair’s resume across podcasting, acting, marketing crossover opportunities, and more.

Bianca Belair first signed with WWE in 2016, starting in the WWE NXT brand. She later joined the main WWE roster in 2020.

Last year, she won the women’s Rumble match at the 2021 Royal Rumble, and she later headlined WrestleMania 37: Night 1 against Sasha Banks. She defeated Banks to capture the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. A year later she would go on to defeat Becky Lynch to win the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38: Night 1.