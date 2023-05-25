wrestling / News
Various News: Bianca Belair & Street Profits Appearing on VH1’s Wild ‘N Out, Impact Wrestling Under Siege Press Conference
May 25, 2023 | Posted by
– Bianca Belair and The Street Profits will be appearing on VH1’s Wild ‘N Out tonight at 9:30 pm EST. You can check out their announcement on the news below:
Wild ‘N Out!
🤪😜🤪
TONIGHT!!! 9/8c on @VH1
back-to-back episodes air at 9pm!
Our episode will air at 9:30pm!!!!!! @WildNOut @NickCannon #WildNOut pic.twitter.com/dUx1HLYczb
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 25, 2023
– You can check out the video of today’s Impact Wrestling Under Siege press conference right here: