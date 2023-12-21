Bianca Belair On Street Profits’ Alliance With Bobby Lashley, Potential Montez Ford Singles Run

Bianca Belair recently shared her thoughts on the Street Profits’ stable with Bobby Lashley and a possible singles run for her husband Montez Ford. Belair spoke with the ROAR Around the Ring podcast for a new interview, and a couple of highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On possibly working with Ford on WWE TV: “We’ve never touched on the fact we’re husband and wife on TV. I think in the future that could be great, it could be fun. I think what they have right now is so exciting and so new and I would love to see where they could go with that on their own and see where I can go with what I’m doing on my own. I think in the future, we will come together, but it’s kind of hard, because once you put us together, how do you separate us? … But I’m excited to see where that goes, that faction to me is so powerful, I just think that they’re unstoppable and I just can’t wait until they get some momentum.”

On Ford getting a potential singles run: “To hopefully see him in the ring by himself with that WWE title on his shoulder, that means everything to me and I know that would mean everything to him,” she said. “So I’m always pushing for that. I love Angelo Dawkins, I love Bobby Lashley, I love what they have going on. I wish equal success for them, but at the end of the day, I want my husband to be WWE Champion.”