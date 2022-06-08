wrestling / News
Bianca Belair, Street Profits & More Attend Special Olympics Today
June 8, 2022
More WWE stars attended the Special Olympics on Wednesday including Bianca Belair, Street Profits, and others. As you can see below, the Special Olympics Twitter account posted to share video of Belair, Otis, and Chad Gable giving out medals, and noted that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were there as well.
As noted earlier this week, Drew McIntyre and The Undertaker attended the first day of the games.
There’s nothing like your favorite @WWE Superstars surprising you with your 🥇🥈🥉
We have @BiancaBelairWWE, @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @otiswwe @WWEGable watching competition, presenting medals and taking pics in the Fan Zone! #ShineAsOne pic.twitter.com/Zcxa5z5GlA
