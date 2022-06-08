wrestling / News

Bianca Belair, Street Profits & More Attend Special Olympics Today

June 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Belair WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

More WWE stars attended the Special Olympics on Wednesday including Bianca Belair, Street Profits, and others. As you can see below, the Special Olympics Twitter account posted to share video of Belair, Otis, and Chad Gable giving out medals, and noted that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were there as well.

As noted earlier this week, Drew McIntyre and The Undertaker attended the first day of the games.

