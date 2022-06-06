Bianca Belair On Her Mindset After SummerSlam 2021 Loss To Becky Lynch, Her Rise In WWE

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Bianca Belair discussed her rise in WWE, her mindset after the SummerSlam 2021 loss to Becky Lynch, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bianca Belair on her rise in WWE: “It’s crazy, because like you said, I’ve accomplished so much in a short amount of time – these huge, monumental accomplishments. For me, my mentality is I came into WWE, and people always ask you, ‘What is your goal?’ Everybody always says, ‘Wrestlemania, I want to go to WrestleMania, I want to main event Wrestlemania.’ It becomes a thing that you say it because you want to do it, but it just kind of becomes like muscle memory. So when you find yourself actually doing it, and then you go into WrestleMania and win again, back to back, it’s kind of a whirlwind. For me, it’s like, ‘Well, you asked for this, and this is what you wanted. So you’re here. Don’t apologize for it.’ Sometimes I feel like I came into this business out of nowhere and had no idea what I was doing and completely fell in love. I always feel like maybe I’m stealing someone else’s dream because I’ve never imagined myself doing this. So now that I’m doing it, I’m just capitalizing on everything that’s coming my way, and I’m just trying to stay humble and stay hungry, no matter what.”

Belair on her mindset after the SummerSlam 2021 loss to Becky Lynch: “I just really realized in that moment, as quickly as it came for me – my very first year on the main roster, I was main eventing Wrestlemania and now I’m the champion. As quickly as it can come, it can go, and that’s what literally happened to me. In that moment, it was rough because I felt like I’m doing everything right. I’m champion and then I lose. I’m just like, where do you go from there when you feel like you’ve done everything right and everything still fails? So it was rough. My husband helped check my perspective. I hung around my family that night to cheer me up. I always try to keep a perspective that when I was champion, my thing was I never wanted it to just be about me. I want it to be about my fans, I want people to feel, and I want it to be about my impact. So like, yeah, I lost at SummerSlam in 26 seconds, but the impact that I have on people is going to last way longer than 26 seconds. So I was just trying to turn this negative into a positive. For me, I’m all about moments. I want to be a part of huge moments in WWE. So at SummerSlam, granted, I lost in 26 seconds, but my name was in the conversation of the biggest moment at SummerSlam.”

