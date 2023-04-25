Bianca Belair Wants To Surpass Roman Reigns’ Title Record

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair appeared with Ad Free Shows recently to talk about her future goals and what she wants to accomplish while she still holds the title (per Wrestling Inc). Belair has held the Raw Women’s Championship for over a year and shared that she wants to beat Roman Reign’s record for title longevity. Belair is already poised to possibly break Becky Lynch’s previous record for longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion with her match against IYO SKY at the upcoming Backlash show in May. During the interview Belair also shared her goal to headline WrestleMania as the title holder eventually. You can find some highlights from Belair and watch the interview below.

On wanting to surpass Reigns’ record: “I just became the longest-reigning Black champion in WWE. Look at Roman Reigns. I want to go for it all. I want to have a reign like Roman Reigns and break his record, you know? I want to be champion next year.”

On her eventual WrestleMania goals: “I want to be in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Second night, main event. I’m going all for it.”