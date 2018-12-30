Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Bianca Belair Takes Shot at Shayna Baszler’s MMA Career Ahead of NXT Takeover

December 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Belair WWE NXT 12-26-18

– Bianca Belair took a shot at Shayna Baszler and her MMA career as the two prepare for their match at NXT Takeover: Phoenix. As you can see below, Baszler commemorated UFC 232 with a photo of a fan with a sign that read “UFC is Fake,” which prompted a response from Belair noting that she just watched Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes, “the women that y’all ran away from.”

You can see the full exchange between the two below. Baszler and Belair are set to face off at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix on January 26th for the NXT Women’s Championship.

article topics :

Bianca Belair, NXT Takeover: Phoenix, Shayna Baszler, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading