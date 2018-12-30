Bianca Belair Takes Shot at Shayna Baszler’s MMA Career Ahead of NXT Takeover

– Bianca Belair took a shot at Shayna Baszler and her MMA career as the two prepare for their match at NXT Takeover: Phoenix. As you can see below, Baszler commemorated UFC 232 with a photo of a fan with a sign that read “UFC is Fake,” which prompted a response from Belair noting that she just watched Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes, “the women that y’all ran away from.”

You can see the full exchange between the two below. Baszler and Belair are set to face off at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix on January 26th for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Awww stop it Shayna

I just watched the women that y'all ran away from… BUT I will do their work for them at #NXTTakeover Phoenix https://t.co/C090Wht9XN — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) December 30, 2018

Ran away? I’ve literally been in the cage w/both of them. How many fights do you have again? https://t.co/joHJXMYaqK — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) December 30, 2018