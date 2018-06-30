WWE News: Bianca Belair Takes a Shot at Io Shirai, Braun Strowman Handles A Mountain Lion Cub, The Miz Takes A Shot At Zack Ryder

– Following WWE’s announcement that Io Shirai has signed with the company, Bianca BelAir took the following shot at the new WWE talent…

Just another indie girl for me to be better than… https://t.co/vYNGT2yl0f — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) July 1, 2018

– The Miz commented about owning a toy collection from Toys’R’Us, which closed down for good yesterday, and took a shot at his buddy Zack Ryder…

– Braun Strowman was at the Bear Country USA Wildlife Park where he shot videos handling a mountain lion cub…