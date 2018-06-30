Quantcast

 

WWE News: Bianca Belair Takes a Shot at Io Shirai, Braun Strowman Handles A Mountain Lion Cub, The Miz Takes A Shot At Zack Ryder

June 30, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NXT Bianca Belair Mae Young Classic

– Following WWE’s announcement that Io Shirai has signed with the company, Bianca BelAir took the following shot at the new WWE talent…

– The Miz commented about owning a toy collection from Toys’R’Us, which closed down for good yesterday, and took a shot at his buddy Zack Ryder…

– Braun Strowman was at the Bear Country USA Wildlife Park where he shot videos handling a mountain lion cub…

