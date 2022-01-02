Bianca Belair Talks About Her Expectations and Excitement For 2022

In an interview for today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump (via Fightful), Bianca Belair spoke about her expectations for 2022 and why she is more excited about this year than last year. Bianca Belair main evented night one of Wrestlemania last year, where she won the Smackdown Women’s title from Sasha Banks.

She said: “It does feel different. I think I’m way more excited this year just because last year I didn’t really know what to expect. Now I have these expectations of it being a great year and having these amazing opportunities and capitalizing on that. So, it does feel a little different. I think my game plan, I was more so studying the people that I was getting in the ring with last year. My game plan this year is I need them to study me. They’re going to play my game this year, I’m not studying anyone this year. They’re going to be studying me this year.”