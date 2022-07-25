Bianca Belair Throws Out First Pitch at MLB Game

Bianca Belair took to the mound for the ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball game over the weekend. The Raw Women’s Champion threw out the first pitch at the New York Mets’ home game against the San Diego Padres game at Citi Field.

Belair shared some pics on Twitter, writing:

“WWE NIGHT at Citi Field! Thank you @Mets for having me and letting me throw the 1st pitch! #ESTofWWE See you at #WWERAW this Monday at @TheGarden!”

Belair is set to defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam in Nashville this coming Saturday.