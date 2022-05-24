Bianca Belair vs. Asuka Set for Next Week’s WWE Raw

– WWE has confirmed another matchup for next week’s episode of Raw. In the last episode of Raw before Hell in a Cell 2022, Asuka will face Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title title match. Later on at Hell in a Cell, Bianca Belair will put her title on the line against Asuka and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match.

Also set for next week’s Raw, Lacey Evans returns to in-ring action. Here’s the match announcement: