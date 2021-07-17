Bianca Belair vs. Carmella SmackDown Women’s Title Rematch Set for Next Week

– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship in a title defense against former champion Carmella. However, Carmella later complained that Belair cheated by using her hair and that she only had six days to prepare for the matchup. She declared that was “unacceptable” and this was far from over. Well, Bianca Belair acknowledged Carmella’s comments on today’s edition of WWE Talking Smack, and she said she will grant Carmella a rematch for the title next week.

So, Belair will be defending her title against Carmella on SmackDown once again next week. The show will be broadcast live on FOX on July 23. Here’s the full announcement from WWE.com: