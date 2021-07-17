wrestling / News
Bianca Belair vs. Carmella SmackDown Women’s Title Rematch Set for Next Week
– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship in a title defense against former champion Carmella. However, Carmella later complained that Belair cheated by using her hair and that she only had six days to prepare for the matchup. She declared that was “unacceptable” and this was far from over. Well, Bianca Belair acknowledged Carmella’s comments on today’s edition of WWE Talking Smack, and she said she will grant Carmella a rematch for the title next week.
So, Belair will be defending her title against Carmella on SmackDown once again next week. The show will be broadcast live on FOX on July 23. Here’s the full announcement from WWE.com:
Bianca Belair battles Carmella in a SmackDown Women’s Title Rematch
After Bayley, Bianca Belair’s planned opponent from WWE Money in the Bank, was forced to back out of their match due to injury, The EST of WWE instead retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the self-proclaimed “Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE” with the K.O.D.
In the wake of the contest, Mella wasted little time venting her frustrations over her loss by laying into the titleholder on social media.
In response, The EST of WWE responded on WWE Talking Smack and challenged Carmella to step into the ring for the gold once again.
Don’t miss the SmackDown Women’s Title Match on SmackDown, next Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.
.@BiancaBelairWWE = cheater !! This isn’t over, honeyyyyyy. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DfyjuSXwdp
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) July 17, 2021
One more time? After hearing @CarmellaWWE's complaints on social media, @BiancaBelairWWE has challenged "The Most Beautiful Woman in all of @WWE" to a #SmackDown #WomensTitle rematch NEXT WEEK, as announced on #TalkingSmack! https://t.co/0aljwXAtSi pic.twitter.com/kJJPOrkpq1
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2021
