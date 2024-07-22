Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill Appear On Hot Ones Versus

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill appeared on Hot Ones today to play Truth or Dab on First We Feast’s Hot Ones Versus.

The concept of the show is “tell the truth or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab, and whoever eats the most wings loses.”

After Cargill’s WWE debut at the Royal Rumble, she began teaming with Belair. They won the Women’s Tag Team Titles from The Kabuki Warriors at Backlash and dropped them to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn at Clash at the Castle.

Watch the episode here: