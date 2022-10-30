wrestling / News

Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross Added to Next Week’s WWE Raw

October 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Bianca Belair will be looking for revenge next week on WWE Raw. WWE has announced that the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Nikki Cross in a singles match on Monday’s show.

The news comes after Nikki Cross appeared on the show earlier this week, assaulting both Belair and Bayley. Raw will air live on Monday at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis
* Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross
* Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns return

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Belair, Nikki Cross, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading