Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross Added to Next Week’s WWE Raw
– Bianca Belair will be looking for revenge next week on WWE Raw. WWE has announced that the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Nikki Cross in a singles match on Monday’s show.
The news comes after Nikki Cross appeared on the show earlier this week, assaulting both Belair and Bayley. Raw will air live on Monday at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis
* Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross
* Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns return
THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw!
☝️ @WWERomanReigns will appear LIVE
👊 @BiancaBelairWWE takes on Nikki Cross
😡 @BrockLesnar returns for the first time since his altercation with @fightbobby
🎃 @SuperKingofBros vs. @otiswwe in a Trick or Street Fight
📺 8/7c on @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/fQsNLfZ0P3
— WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2022
