Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross Added to Next Week’s WWE Raw

– Bianca Belair will be looking for revenge next week on WWE Raw. WWE has announced that the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Nikki Cross in a singles match on Monday’s show.

The news comes after Nikki Cross appeared on the show earlier this week, assaulting both Belair and Bayley. Raw will air live on Monday at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis

* Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross

* Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns return