Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley Set For NXT Takeover: Portland

– Bianca Belair will get an NXT Women’s Championship match against Rhea Ripley at NXT Takeover: Portland. Belair won the women’s battle royale on this week’s episode of NXT to earn the shot at Ripley.

The updated card for the show is below. NXT Takeover: Portland takes place on February 16th from Portland, Oregon and airs live on WWE Network.

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano