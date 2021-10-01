wrestling / News
Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks in WrestleMania 37 Rematch Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced that Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks are set to face off in a WrestleMania 37 rematch on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. It was revealed earlier that Belair and Banks would challenge Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s title at Crown Jewel.
Here’s the full release from WWE on the SmackDown match:
Just when Bianca Belair looked to be closing in on reclaiming the SmackDown Women’s Title from Becky Lynch at WWE Extreme Rules, Sasha Banks suddenly reemerged and made one thing clear: It’s Boss Time.
During the title bout between Belair and Lynch, the six-time Women’s Champion attacked The EST of WWE and The Man before leaving with a message for both: “I’ll see both of you this Friday.”
The WWE Universe will get its first taste of just how the addition of Banks will affect the already-turbulent SmackDown Women’s Title picture when she goes one-on-one with the Superstar who defeated her in a historical match at WrestleMania, Bianca Belair! Find out when Banks battles The EST of WWE, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
