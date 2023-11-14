Bianca Belair on Wanting a Legit Singles Feud With Charlotte Flair

– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair discussed how much she would like a singles feud with Charlotte Flair at some point. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bianca Belair on Charlotte Flair being at the top of her list of people she wants to face: “We’ve never actually had a legit feud in [a] singles match. For me, that’s at the top of my list. Of course, you know right now, it’s IYO SKY, getting my title from IYO SKY. She’s the champion right now, I’m going for her. But bigger picture, because for me when I first came into WWE, Charlotte was one of the first people I looked up to. Ric Flair’s her dad, but she came into WWE with zero wrestling experience; she was a collegiate athlete, so I saw myself in her. ”

On looking forward to the match one day happening: “And I remember being in NXT, being like, ‘If I’m ever where Charlotte is, I want to have a match with her.’ I think that Belair versus Flair, that’s a big match, so I’m hoping one day that it happens. I look forward to the day that it happens because that’s one person I’ve been kept away from for the most part.”