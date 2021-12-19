Bianca Belair Wants To Win Back-to-Back Royal Rumbles

In an interview with Sportskeeda (via Wrestling Inc), Bianca Belair spoke about wanting to win the 2022 Royal Rumble after previously winning the Rumble earlier this year. Here are highlights:

On her 2021: “It was an amazing year, so I’m looking forward to this year. I’m not really trying to say that I’m trying to top it because I feel like I just take it one step at a time, and every time an opportunity presents itself, I just try to make the best of it and capitalize on it. And have everyone talk about Bianca Belair afterward. You know, we’re on the road to WrestleMania now, and with the Royal Rumble coming up, I just always go out there knowing my biggest competition is me and try to focus on that. And [I want to] make everyone study me as I study everyone else, so, I just want everyone to play Bianca Belair’s game.”

On showing her power in the ring: “I’m always trying to pull things out of my pocket and re-invent things and just show that can’t nobody do it like me or do it better than me, you know? Doing things like at Crown Jewel, the one-arm press. Or when I just had the match on RAW and I had two girls on my shoulders and powerbombed them — I’m always trying to do something to prove that no one can do it like me or do it better than me. So, I always have something up my sleeve. I’m just trying to find, and pick, and choose a perfect time to pull it out.”

On winning the Royal Rumble: “I know I had the ultimate experience last year [January 2021] even without — you know, when I think about the Royal Rumble, I think about how amazing the moment is. I still forget sometimes that it wasn’t in front of an audience. There were no fans but that’s how amazing the moment was in the end, and how much I was into the moment knowing I was going to WrestleMania. And we had the pyro and our virtual fans, so I had the ultimate experience but I haven’t had the experience of winning in front of fans yet. So maybe that’s how I can top it for this year if I’m in the Royal Rumble.”