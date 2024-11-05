– As noted, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill issued a challenge to Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for next week’s WWE Raw. Later on social media, Bianca Belair issued a warning to Liv Morgan not to attack her tag team or her character.

Belair wrote, “1. Don’t ever come for my tag team or attack my character. 2. The quickest way to get me to do SOMETHING is to tell me that I’m not going to do SOMETHING…Next time at least swing back🤷🏽‍♀️ how you gona be a bully but can’t fight?” You can view those comments below:

