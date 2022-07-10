Bianca Belair On When She Learned She Would Main Event WrestleMania 37, Dealing With High Pressure Situations

Bianca Belair says she didn’t know she would be headlining WrestleMania until the whole world knew. Belair, who faced Sasha Banks in the main event of night one of the PPV, spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp ahead of last weekend’s Money in the Bank and you can check out some highlights below:

On dealing with high-pressure situations: “I definitely look forward to them. I’ve been an athlete my whole life. So I’ve learned how to embrace the feeling of nervousness and not get scared of it. My daddy always taught me, ‘It’s okay to be nervous, just don’t be scared. When you’re in WWE whenever someone asks you what your goals are, it’s always to go to WrestleMania or main event WrestleMania or become champion. I’ve done that at back-to-back WrestleMania’s. So I’m developing this reputation that I’m gonna have to continue to live up to. I’m looking forward to living up to that reputation and just continue to show that I am the E-S-T of WWE and I want continue to be the talk of WrestleMania’s from the last two years and years going forward.”

On when she found out she and Banks would main event WrestleMania 37 night one: “I feel like we found out at the same time as everyone else on Twitter. It was a lot of back and forth between who was going to main event and who wasn’t. A lot of our fans on Twitter were doing hashtags and really pushing for it. We found out, I believe, the day before WrestleMania that we were going to be the main event. Some people think maybe that’s scary, but it didn’t give me time to think or get too nervous. We just had to go out there and do what we do and that’s what we did.”