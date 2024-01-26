Bianca Belair On Whether She Prefers Being Babyface Or Heel, What Kind of Heel She’d Be Now

Bianca Belair has played both a babyface and a heel during her time in WWE, and she recently talked about which she prefers. Belair spoke with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour and weighed in on the topic; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On of she prefers being babyface or heel: “I love being a good guy, I love being a babyface because it puts purpose to what I do. I feel like it has a bigger impact and I’m able to do stuff with the community and it’s very purposeful and inspirational and impactful. That being said, when I was a heel in NXT, it was so much fun. I feel like being a heel is a lot easier. It’s a lot easier to get people to not like you than to get people to like you and keep liking you and keeping it fresh. When you’re a babyface, in order for me to have the attitude and come back, I have to have somebody who provokes me. They have to bring it out of me. I need like a Bayley who brings it out of me, otherwise I end up looking like a heel. A heel is a lot of fun, you’re not in a box, you can do whatever you want to do. I feel like I do have more attitude.”

On what she’d want out of a heel run now: “At the same time, at NXT, I was a heel, but if I ever turned heel now, I want to be the right type of heel. I was the cool heel in NXT, which I don’t feel like benefitted anyone but myself. I got myself over. If I’m in there with a babyface that’s not as established, it’s very hard for them. I learned when I got to the main roster how great it is to work with an amazing heel like Bayley when I first came in. The reason why I think I hit the ground running, as a good guy, was I had this amazing heel who was established and over. She helped introduce me to the audience and helped people get to know me and care about me. That’s what I want to do if I ever turn heel, so I won’t be the heel you like and cheer for.”